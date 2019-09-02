ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will announce $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $1.50 million. ArQule posted sales of $4.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year sales of $3.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $4.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.16 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $23.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArQule.

Get ArQule alerts:

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. ArQule had a negative net margin of 349.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on ARQL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann set a $12.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other ArQule news, Director Ran Nussbaum bought 307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArQule by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 263,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

ARQL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 439,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,121. The company has a current ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ArQule has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.