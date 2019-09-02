Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Stock Position Reduced by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,184,537 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Array Biopharma by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,980,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARRY. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Array Biopharma from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Array Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

