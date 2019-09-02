Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS) Shares Down 0.6%

Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (LON:ATS) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 268.03 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.52), approximately 7,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 22,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.54).

The company has a market cap of $109.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 282.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 242.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Artemis Alpha Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Artemis Alpha Trust’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

About Artemis Alpha Trust (LON:ATS)

Artemis Alpha Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

