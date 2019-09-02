Artfinity (AT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX. During the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Artfinity has a total market cap of $5.02 million and $2.04 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.39 or 0.04585556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,706,112 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

