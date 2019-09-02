Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,077.32

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,077.32 and traded as high as $2,304.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,301.00, with a volume of 487,935 shares.

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ashtead Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,388.18 ($31.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,197.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,077.32. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of Ashtead Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total transaction of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £49,545 ($64,739.32).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

