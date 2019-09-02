ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASHTY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $79.77 and a 1 year high of $129.35.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

