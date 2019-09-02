ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,049.49

ASOS plc (LON:ASC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,049.49 and traded as low as $2,319.00. ASOS shares last traded at $2,340.00, with a volume of 341,057 shares.

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,209.19 ($41.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,401.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,049.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 32.28.

In related news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

