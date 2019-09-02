Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.07

Shares of Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $7.45. Asta Funding shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 3,730 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Asta Funding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

About Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI)

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

