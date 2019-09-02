Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Astrotech an industry rank of 57 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.25. 8,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Astrotech has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.03.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

