Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,222.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $663,125.00 and $4,222.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01311458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089820 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021600 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,236,791 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.