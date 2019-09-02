Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $70.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.60 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $95.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $333.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $342.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $403.77 million, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $423.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

ACLS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. 111,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.32. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,297,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 474,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 208,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,517,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

