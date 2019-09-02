Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.93. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 23,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp of New Jersey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bancorp of New Jersey as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

