Bank of America Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $22.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.23.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of -16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.51 million. Farfetch’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 9,359.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

