Barclays Begins Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a research report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $3.50 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,716.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid acquired 45,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,427,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 7,716,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Featured Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.