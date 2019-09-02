Barclays Cuts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 600

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.89)) on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hunting to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 642 ($8.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 731.83 ($9.56).

HTG opened at GBX 457 ($5.97) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 478.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 540.49. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 402.20 ($5.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £15,720 ($20,540.96). Also, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

