Barclays Trims Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Target Price to $18.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Gabelli upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 926.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

