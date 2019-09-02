Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 664.60 ($8.68).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 632.40 ($8.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 635.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 600.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 3.79. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 670.20 ($8.76).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

