Bean Cash Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $988,986.00 and approximately $123.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bean Cash

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,222,505,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin.

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $5.60, $20.33, $51.55, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

