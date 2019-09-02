Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG)

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.83 ($40.49).

Shares of HLAG opened at €63.40 ($73.72) on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 52-week high of €58.10 ($67.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.10 and its 200-day moving average is €33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43.

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

