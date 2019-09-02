Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares in the company, valued at $688,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 976 shares of company stock valued at $29,984 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,396.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHLB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.33. 134,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.10 million. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

