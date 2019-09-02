BidaskClub Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $18.60 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

