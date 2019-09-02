Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $6.82 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $874,689.00 and $7,678.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.82 or 0.00070175 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 128,312 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

