BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $779,740.00 and approximately $1,202.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Exmo and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00450049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00107312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045003 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,158,378,257 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

