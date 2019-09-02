Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY) Trading Down 0.7%

Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.21, 9,869 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 33.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Blackrock New York Municipal Incme Tr II (NYSE:BFY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

