Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Trading Down 1%

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26, approximately 218,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 162,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58.

Get Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGB. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 119.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGB)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.