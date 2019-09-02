BLAST (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $102,961.00 and $57.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004144 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001330 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 52,053,911 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

