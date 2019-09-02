BlockStamp 24-Hour Volume Hits $197,432.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 74.7% lower against the dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $197,432.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000412 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 27,244,072 coins and its circulating supply is 19,701,106 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

