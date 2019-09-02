Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.5%

Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf (TSE:ZWH) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.35 and last traded at C$20.34, approximately 48,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 33,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.63.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Us Hi Dvd Cvrd Cal Cad Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.