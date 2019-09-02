BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CREE. Citigroup downgraded Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cree from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

CREE stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32. Cree has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.95 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,185 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,430 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

