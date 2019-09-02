BOAT Trading 105.7% Higher This Week (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 114.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. BOAT has a total market capitalization of $15,144.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BOAT has traded up 105.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00801617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00239790 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BOAT (CRYPTO:BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,937,544 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat. BOAT’s official website is boatcoin.net.

BOAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

