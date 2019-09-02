BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOX to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on BOX and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, First Analysis lowered BOX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. BOX has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 462.37% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,084,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,538,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.