BOX Token (BOX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,099.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $35,099.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007026 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001730 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,614,138 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for BOX Token is box.la.

BOX Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

