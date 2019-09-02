BQT (BQTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.75 Million

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0913 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. In the last week, BQT has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a total market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.11 or 0.04751816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,723,340 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

