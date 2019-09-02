Brickblock (BBK) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Brickblock has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Brickblock token can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $15,680.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00158354 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,474.57 or 1.00361609 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002931 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000399 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Brickblock

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

