Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.07. 7,643,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,069,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.