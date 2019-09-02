British Land (LON:BLND) PT Lowered to GBX 530

British Land (LON:BLND) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

BLND has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 618.69 ($8.08).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON BLND traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 513.80 ($6.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. British Land has a one year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 645 ($8.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 508.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 557.69.

In related news, insider Tim Score acquired 2,579 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £14,236.08 ($18,601.96). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,638 shares of company stock worth $1,453,496.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.