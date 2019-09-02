Brokerages Anticipate Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $3,952,000. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,975,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 655,507 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,674,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 154,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 179,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,945. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.06 million, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

