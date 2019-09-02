Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 1,250,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,219. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $71.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

