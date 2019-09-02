Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. Clipper Realty also reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million.

CLPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 52,383.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. 7,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

