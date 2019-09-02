Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Edwards Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $4,210,569.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $17,647,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $272,026.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.84. 758,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $226.41.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

