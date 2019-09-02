Brokerages Anticipate Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). Myomo posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.79. 38,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,219. Myomo has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

