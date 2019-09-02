Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.60 million and the highest is $478.50 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $438.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of SNBR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 191,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,768. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

