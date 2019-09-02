Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.22 million to $108.67 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $100.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $422.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.52 million to $429.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $444.28 million, with estimates ranging from $421.23 million to $461.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. 400,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

