Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $199.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.80 million and the highest is $204.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $176.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $800.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $790.20 million to $814.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $814.65 million, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $839.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 141.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 414.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.80. 341,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

