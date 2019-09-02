Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target at $23.00

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,909. Cohu has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $26.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohu’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

