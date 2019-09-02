Brokerages Set Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Price Target at $48.25

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director David H. Kelsey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $27,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,052.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,556 shares of company stock worth $385,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GVA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 456,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,186. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

