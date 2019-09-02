Brokerages Set Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Price Target at $22.91

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $7,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after buying an additional 245,013 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 1,775,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,346. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

