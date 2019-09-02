Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Brown-Forman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BF/B opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

