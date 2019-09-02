Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BF/B. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Brown-Forman has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

BF/B stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

