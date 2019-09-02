Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CADE. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:CADE opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,200.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. purchased 64,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,271 shares of company stock worth $1,567,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 256.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,455,000 after buying an additional 1,477,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,200,000 after buying an additional 527,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.